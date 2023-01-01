Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Lexus RX 350

52,609 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

EXECUTIVE AWD *NAVIGATION*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus RX 350

EXECUTIVE AWD *NAVIGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1683724348
  2. 1683724348
  3. 1683724348
  4. 1683724347
  5. 1683724349
  6. 1683724347
  7. 1683724348
  8. 1683724347
  9. 1683724348
  10. 1683724346
  11. 1683724346
  12. 1683724348
  13. 1683724349
  14. 1683724345
  15. 1683724346
  16. 1683724347
  17. 1683724342
  18. 1683724346
  19. 1683724347
  20. 1683724347
  21. 1683724347
  22. 1683724347
  23. 1683724346
  24. 1683724348
  25. 1683724347
  26. 1683724347
  27. 1683724348
  28. 1683724348
  29. 1683724348
  30. 1683724348
  31. 1683724344
  32. 1683724349
  33. 1683724348
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,609KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9934151
  • Stock #: 21605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 21605
  • Mileage 52,609 KM

Vehicle Description

EXECUTIVE PACKAGE ($15,500 OPTION FROM NEW!) NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, 15-SPEAKER MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO, PANORAMIC VIEW MONITOR BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, 20" WHEELS, AND MUCH MORE!

CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Pedestrian Detection
Wireless Phone Charger
All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 75,371 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 LX...
 109,194 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX *H...
 28,223 KM
$24,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory