Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2017 Lincoln MKC Reserve, available now at Troys Toys. This elegant crossover, finished in a sleek white exterior with a sophisticated black interior, offers a refined driving experience combined with the practicality you need for everyday life. With its smooth automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, this MKC is ready to tackle Canadian roads, no matter the weather. Plus, this beauty has been well-maintained and has 175,857km on the odometer.

The Lincoln MKC Reserve offers a sanctuary of comfort and convenience. Inside, youll find a thoughtfully designed cabin packed with premium features. This SUV delivers a powerful performance with a luxurious feel.

Here are five features that will have you excited to get behind the wheel:

Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into the plush, black leather seats and experience the ultimate in comfort and style.
All-Wheel Drive: Confidently navigate any road condition with the superior grip and control of all-wheel drive.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifts and a smooth, relaxing driving experience.
Premium Audio System: Immerse yourself in your favourite music with a top-of-the-line sound system.
Spacious Cargo Area: Pack everything you need for your next adventure with ample cargo space.

2017 Lincoln MKC

175,857 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKC

Reserve

13518006

2017 Lincoln MKC

Reserve

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
175,857KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5LMTJ3DH3HUL03010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Lincoln MKC