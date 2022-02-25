2017 Lincoln MKZ

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 1 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 8281182

8281182 Stock #: 54645

54645 VIN: 3LN6L5D94HR627573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 79,160 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

