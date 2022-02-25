$27,999+ tax & licensing
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2017 Lincoln MKZ
Select Nav/Roof/Leather
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
79,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8281182
- Stock #: 54645
- VIN: 3LN6L5D94HR627573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 79,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition no accident trade in. Power moonroof. Leather heated seats. Heated steering wheel. navigation. SYNC. Blind spot detection. Turbo engine.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4