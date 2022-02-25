Menu
2017 Lincoln MKZ

79,160 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Select Nav/Roof/Leather

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

79,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8281182
  • Stock #: 54645
  • VIN: 3LN6L5D94HR627573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition no accident trade in. Power moonroof. Leather heated seats. Heated steering wheel. navigation. SYNC. Blind spot detection. Turbo engine.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

