2017 Lincoln MKZ

38,998 KM

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Reserve AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2017 Lincoln MKZ

Reserve AWD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

38,998KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident Free
- Dealer serviced


Here comes a beautiful Lincoln MKZ Reserve 2.0 AWD with all the bells and whistles! This spacious sedan is in immaculate condition in and out and drives like new! Very well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, factory remote start, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, upgraded alloys, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, cruise control, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, key-less entry, fog lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$30,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

