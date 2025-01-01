Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2017 Mazda CX-9

149,190 KM

Details Description Features

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda CX-9

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12466903

2017 Mazda CX-9

GT

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 12466903
  2. 12466903
  3. 12466903
  4. 12466903
  5. 12466903
  6. 12466903
  7. 12466903
  8. 12466903
  9. 12466903
  10. 12466903
  11. 12466903
  12. 12466903
Contact Seller

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,190KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBDY4H0143780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # D25455A
  • Mileage 149,190 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2009 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla CE 229,400 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sportage EX CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Kia Sportage EX CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! 15,410 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX AS IS SALE - WHOLESALE PRICING! 119,048 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2017 Mazda CX-9