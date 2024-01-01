Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Well optioned
- Well serviced
- 6 speed manual

Here comes another Mazda 3 GS sedan with all the right features! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$12,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$12,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

143,631 KM

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

143,631KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4204
  • Mileage 143,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well optioned
- Well serviced
- 6 speed manual


Here comes another Mazda 3 GS sedan with all the right features! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$12,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$12,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Mazda MAZDA3