$13,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - ALLOYS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - ALLOYS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,868KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4389
- Mileage 158,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Highly optioned
- Winter tire pkg included
- Hatchback
Here comes another Mazda 3 GS sport hatchback with all the right features! This sporty hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very nice! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$13,499 PLUS HST & LIC. - Cash price
$13,898 PLUS HST & LIC. - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Mazda MAZDA3