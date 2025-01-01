Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:<br></span><span>- Highly optioned<br></span>- <span>Winter tire pkg included<br></span><span>- Hatchback<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes another Mazda 3 GS sport hatchback with all the right features! This sporty hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very nice! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax available!</span><br><span>Extended warranty available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$13,499 PLUS HST & LIC. - Cash price<br></span><span>$13,898 PLUS HST & LIC. - Finance price</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

158,868 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - ALLOYS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Watch This Vehicle
12398970

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - ALLOYS! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 12398970
  2. 12398970
  3. 12398970
  4. 12398970
  5. 12398970
  6. 12398970
  7. 12398970
  8. 12398970
  9. 12398970
  10. 12398970
  11. 12398970
  12. 12398970
  13. 12398970
  14. 12398970
  15. 12398970
  16. 12398970
  17. 12398970
  18. 12398970
  19. 12398970
  20. 12398970
  21. 12398970
  22. 12398970
  23. 12398970
  24. 12398970
  25. 12398970
  26. 12398970
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,868KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4389
  • Mileage 158,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Highly optioned
- Winter tire pkg included
- Hatchback


Here comes another Mazda 3 GS sport hatchback with all the right features! This sporty hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and drives very nice! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, cruise control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$13,499 PLUS HST & LIC. - Cash price
$13,898 PLUS HST & LIC. - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 62,239 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring - LTHR! NAV! HUD! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Honda Accord Touring - LTHR! NAV! HUD! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! 55,604 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Coupe - Z51 PKG! GT2 SEATS! TRANSPARENT ROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT Coupe - Z51 PKG! GT2 SEATS! TRANSPARENT ROOF! 16,800 KM $89,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3