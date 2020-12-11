Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

50,817 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! BSM!

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! SUNROOF! BSM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,817KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6344270
  • Stock #: 2603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2603
  • Mileage 50,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Here comes a super desirable Mazda 3 Sport GT with all the technology and safety features! This sporty hatchback is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, heads up display, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, leather interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, cruise control, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $14,999 PLUS HST & LIC.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

