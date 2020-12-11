2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Bose Sound System Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded HID Lights Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.