Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

131,407 KM

Details Features

$17,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,993

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA5

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS | 6 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS | 6 PASSENGER

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

  1. 10424010
  2. 10424010
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,993

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,407KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10424010
  • Stock #: 195183
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL7H0195183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 131,407 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 93,430 KM
$24,984 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru ASCENT A...
 53,445 KM
$34,983 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA AW...
 97,800 KM
$23,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

Call Dealer

519-772-XXXX

(click to show)

519-772-3040

Alternate Numbers
1-800-894-9333
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory