2017 Mazda MAZDA5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,993 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 1 , 4 0 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10424010

10424010 Stock #: 195183

195183 VIN: JM1CW2CL7H0195183

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 131,407 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.