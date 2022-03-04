2017 Mazda MAZDA6

$21,005 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 4 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

UK1944 VIN: JM1GL1U5XH1129760

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,495 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome accents Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Overall Width: 1,840 mm Fuel Capacity: 62 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Curb weight: 1,498 kg Overall height: 1,450 mm Front Head Room: 975 mm Rear Head Room: 942 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Max cargo capacity: 419 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 984 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Manual child safety locks Front Hip Room: 1,425 mm Wheelbase: 2,830 mm Vinyl/metal-look center console trim Overall Length: 4,895 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,945 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Mazda Connect

