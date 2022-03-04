$21,005+ tax & licensing
$21,005
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA6
2017 Mazda MAZDA6
GX - Heated Seats - Mazda Connect - $142 B/W
104,495KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
As Car and Driver says of the Mazda6, it's a solidly built, well-executed and fun-to-drive vehicle that delivers a level of satisfaction well beyond what's expected. This 2017 Mazda Mazda6 is for sale today.
A focus on fun makes the 2017 Mazda6 stand out with superior style and comfort for every seat. Refinement in the cabin and dynamic driving capability ensure you enjoy every journey. Furthermore, advanced safety provides a secure ride, making the sedan a solid choice for a family vehicle. With advanced amenities standard on all trim levels, you get more than you expect.This sedan has 104,495 kms. It's deep crystal blue mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda6's trim level is GX. Take a ride in the 2017 Mazda6 GX, an entry level trim that offers you more with air conditioning, cruise control and adjustable heated seats for the front and rear. This model also comes with a seven-inch touchscreen display with Mazda Connect to keep drivers informed. Roll along in style on stylish wheels while heated door mirrors provide a practical touch. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Mazda Connect, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Curb weight: 1,498 kg
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 419 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 984 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Manual child safety locks
Front Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Wheelbase: 2,830 mm
Vinyl/metal-look center console trim
Overall Length: 4,895 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,945 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Mazda Connect
