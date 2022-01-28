Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

79,353 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
519-772-3040

4MATIC | NEW ARRIVAL - COMING SOON

4MATIC | NEW ARRIVAL - COMING SOON

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

79,353KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8176972
  • Stock #: 179302
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB6HU179302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,353 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, details coming soon.

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

1-800-894-9333
