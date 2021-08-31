$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class has a lot to like: distinctive styling, an engaging driving experience and an ample number of well-executed safety features, according to Edmunds.com. This 2017 Mercedes Benz CLA-Class is for sale today.
Modern technology enhances the 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class in so many ways. With a more than average number of safety features and top of the line entertainment, this model is designed to enhance the driving experience from start to finish. Ample cargo space provides versatility to todays drivers. This sedan has 53,310 kms. It's arctic white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CLA-Class's trim level is 250 4MATIC. Upgrade to this CLA 250 4MATIC and get the improved stability of power to all wheels at all times. This CLA comes equipped with stylish aluminum wheels, an 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, power adjustable heated front bucket seats, leather and metal look multi-functional steering wheel, dual zone climate control, cruise control, remote key-less entry with illuminated entry, push button start, full cloth headliner, Artico leather upholstered seats, forward collision alert, and much more.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Comfort
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Body-coloured bumpers
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Front sport seat
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Type of tires: Run flat AS
Run flat tires
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Max cargo capacity: 371 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 4,630 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall Width: 1,778 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Front Head Room: 970 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,965 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Curb weight: 1,480 kg
mbrace2
Wheelbase: 2,699 mm
Overall height: 1,436 mm
Rear Leg Room: 688 mm
Rear Head Room: 899 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
