2017 MERCEDES BENZ CLA-Class

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,310 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 45 Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Mitigation Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Comfort Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Driver seat memory Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Front sport seat Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Intercooled Turbo Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Type of tires: Run flat AS Run flat tires Driver and passenger knee airbags Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Diameter of tires: 17.0" Max cargo capacity: 371 L Tires: Width: 225 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km Urethane shift knob trim Overall Length: 4,630 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Overall Width: 1,778 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm Front Head Room: 970 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,965 kg Manual child safety locks Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm Curb weight: 1,480 kg mbrace2 Wheelbase: 2,699 mm Overall height: 1,436 mm Rear Leg Room: 688 mm Rear Head Room: 899 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port

