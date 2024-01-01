$21,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC -INTELLIGENT DRIVE! NAV! 360! BSM! PANO ROOF!
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC -INTELLIGENT DRIVE! NAV! 360! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,791KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4266
- Mileage 129,791 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
- Well maintained
Here comes a beautiful Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC with lots of upgraded options! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 9-speed automatic transmission, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, pre-safe brake, active steering, adaptive cruise control, Burmester audio system, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, memory seats, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, key-less go, push start, alarm, AM/FM/USB/SAT/CD, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$21,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$21,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Birds Eye View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class