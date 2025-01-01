$22,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC 300
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,348 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES GLC300 4MATIC
2.0L 4CYLINDER TURBOCHARGED ENGINE
AWD/ NAVI / REAR FRONT SIDE CAMERA / PANORAMIC SUNROOF / Just to list a few. This unit is fully loaded with gadgets and options.
This vehicles combines luxury, comfort and most importantly performance. Affordable and priced to sell.
Vehicle will be sold with a SAFETY CERTIFICATION
FINANCE AVAILABLE, almost all will be approved. Apply through our website 24/7 and at your convenience, cwcanada.ca
EXTENDED WARRANTEE'S also available and sold seperately.
Call us at (548) 338-6399 or email us at sales@cwcanada.ca for more info.
Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointment required!!
Vehicle Features
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
