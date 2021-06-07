Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

65,516 KM

Details

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! INTELLIGENT DRIVE!

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! INTELLIGENT DRIVE!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 7238846
  2. 7238846
  3. 7238846
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

65,516KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7238846
  Stock #: 2803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2803
  • Mileage 65,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:


- Accident free


- Upgraded enhanced driver assist features


- Burmester Sound


Factory upgraded options: premium package, intelligent drive package, sports package


Here comes a beautiful Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4matic with lots of upgrades! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one! 


Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 9-speed automatic transmission, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, pre-safe brake, active steering, adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, Burmester audio system, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, key-less go, memory seats, paddle shifters, satellite radio, and much more! Too many features to list!


Certified!


Carfax Available


Extended Warranty Available!


Financing Available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C


ONLY $36,900 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

