2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4MATIC
Location
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
149,472KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $43688 - Kitchener Nissan Price is just $42008!
If you need to tow 7,500 pounds and want 7-passenger capacity in a luxury SUV that doesnt share its underpinnings with a lower-end brand model, then the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is a compelling choice, according to KBB.com. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Luxury is evident inside and out the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class with a spacious interior and the latest safety and infotainment features. At the same time, there is just a hint of the capability that lies beneath the hood with a few rugged touches. This SUV has 149,472 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLS's trim level is 450 4MATIC. The largest and most luxurious full size three row SUV by Mercedes-Benz, the GLS 450 4MATIC offers a plethora of standard options and features including a powerful V6 bi-turbo power-plant with ECO start stop function, power tailgate, a power sunroof with sunshade, an 8 speaker stereo with a 8 inch display, integrated command online navigation, DVD/USB/SD/Bluetooth capabilities, Apple and Android smart phone integration, front power adjustable heated bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel with automatic tilt away, push button start, 4 door illumination, a garage door transmitter, dual zone automatic climate control, Artico leather upholstery and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
First Aid Kit
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Twin Turbo
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
50-50 Third Row Seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Wheel Diameter: 20
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Driver adjustable suspension height
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.4 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Overall Length: 5,130 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,015 mm
Fuel Capacity: 100 L
Overall height: 1,850 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 2,300 L
Wheelbase: 3,075 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Rear Leg Room: 978 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,283 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 988 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,250 kg
3rd Row Leg Room: 889 mm
Overall Width: 1,934 mm
Curb weight: 2,440 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist
PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist automated reverse sensing system
Bi-Xenon LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Integrated Navigation System : Yes
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Exterior Parking Camera : PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist automated
