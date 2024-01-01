$23,900+ tax & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper
John Cooper Works / NAV / S.ROOF / H.SEATS
2017 MINI Cooper
John Cooper Works / NAV / S.ROOF / H.SEATS
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 96,934 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works offers a thrilling driving experience with its sporty performance and agile handling. Additionally, it comes well-equipped with modern features like navigation, a sunroof, and heated seats, enhancing comfort and convenience.
Feel free to view our CarFax here -> A9443
Vehicle Features
