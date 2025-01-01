Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

141,728 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

ALL4

Watch This Vehicle
13195967

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman

ALL4

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 13195967
  2. 13195967
  3. 13195967
  4. 13195967
  5. 13195967
  6. 13195967
  7. 13195967
  8. 13195967
  9. 13195967
  10. 13195967
  11. 13195967
  12. 13195967
  13. 13195967
  14. 13195967
  15. 13195967
  16. 13195967
  17. 13195967
  18. 13195967
  19. 13195967
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,728KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wmwlu1c52h2c42139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,728 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris conversion for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris conversion 28,000 KM $79,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle 48,000 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Chevrolet Trax LT 147,801 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 MINI Cooper Clubman