2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

201,051 KM

$12,995

$12,995

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LTD

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LTD

Location

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

201,051KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10492353
  • Stock #: T1006
  • VIN: JA32U2FU0HU604797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow this is a Gem, 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE LTD, 4 door Auto, 4 Cyl.Loaded with just about every option, This is the top of the line Lancer Comes with Sunroof & Finished in White With Matching interior, we Priced this one Below market Value for quick sale Only $12995 Cert & Serviced + Tax & Licence, Call us about our Excellent Financing Options we can get Most people financed, Text or Call TONY 519-731-2186 for more details or to arrange a test drive. TRIBROOK AUTO SALES the leader in Low Priced Vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

