2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

Sale $12,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 1 , 0 5 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10492353

10492353 Stock #: T1006

T1006 VIN: JA32U2FU0HU604797

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 201,051 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

