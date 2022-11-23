$12,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! ALLOYS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$12,999
- Listing ID: 9375067
- Stock #: 3413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
Very well priced Mitsubishi Lancer ES has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This fuel efficient sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, touch screen, alloys, heated seats, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$12,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
