2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

165,575 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! ALLOYS!

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! ALLOYS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,575KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9375067
  Stock #: 3413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3413
  • Mileage 165,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free


Very well priced Mitsubishi Lancer ES has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This fuel efficient sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, touch screen, alloys, heated seats, cloth interior, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$12,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

