$14,994+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,994
+ taxes & licensing
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
519-772-3040
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES | HEATED SEAT | CAMERA
Location
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
519-772-3040
$14,994
+ taxes & licensing
146,765KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9758860
- Stock #: 600779
- VIN: JA32U2FU0HU600779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 600779
- Mileage 146,765 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors
1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1