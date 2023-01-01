Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

146,765 KM

Details Features

$14,994

+ tax & licensing
$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES | HEATED SEAT | CAMERA

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES | HEATED SEAT | CAMERA

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

146,765KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9758860
  • Stock #: 600779
  • VIN: JA32U2FU0HU600779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 600779
  • Mileage 146,765 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

