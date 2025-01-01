$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi RVR
ES,5 Speed,Key Less,Alloys,Certified,Heated Seats
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile compact SUV? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this well-maintained 2017 Mitsubishi RVR ES! This sleek grey RVR with its black interior offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. With a manual transmission, this RVR gives you a more engaging and connected feel to the road.
This particular RVR has 200,000 km on the odometer, and comes certified, meaning it has been thoroughly inspected and meets our high standards for quality and safety. Ready for Canadian winters? You'll appreciate the heated seats. This RVR is perfect for those seeking a practical and fuel-efficient SUV.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Heated Seats: Enjoy ultimate comfort on those chilly Canadian mornings!
- Certified: Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle meets our stringent quality standards.
- Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips!
- Sporty Manual Transmission: Take control of your drive with the engaging 5-speed manual transmission.
- Stylish Alloys: Make a statement with its attractive alloy wheels.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Auto Expo Inc.
