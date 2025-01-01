Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Watch This Vehicle
12652902

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12652902
  2. 12652902
  3. 12652902
  4. 12652902
  5. 12652902
  6. 12652902
  7. 12652902
  8. 12652902
  9. 12652902
  10. 12652902
  11. 12652902
  12. 12652902
  13. 12652902
  14. 12652902
  15. 12652902
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN IN4AL3APXHN329091

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Canadian Trailer Company 7x16 V-Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle 0 $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle 0 $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Canadian Trailer Company 7x14 V Nose Cargo Trailer Aluminum Tandem Axle 0 $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 Nissan Altima