This Nissan Maxima is a premium full-size sedan that boasts luxury car comfort without the luxury car price tag. This 2017 Nissan Maxima is for sale today.
This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This low mileage sedan has just 47,438 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's super black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Maxima's trim level is SL. Upgrade to the SL trim for extra comfort and safety technology. It comes with blind spot warning, forward collision warning with emergency braking, front and rear sonar system, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, remote start, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, a dual panel power moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is: - Reconditioned to the highest standards. - Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan! - Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance. - Up to $45/day Rental Assistance. - Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial. - 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection. - 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome accents
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,340 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg
Rear Leg Room: 870 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm
Overall Width: 1,860 mm
Wheelbase: 2,775 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 987 mm
Max cargo capacity: 405 L
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV III
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,436 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,439 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,376 mm
Overall Length: 4,897 mm
Rear Head Room: 910 mm
Curb weight: 1,617 kg
Premium Sound Package Heated Seats
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.