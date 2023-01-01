Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Maxima

53,250 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Maxima

2017 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SL - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Maxima

3.5 SL - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9782842
  2. 9782842
  3. 9782842
  4. 9782842
  5. 9782842
  6. 9782842
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9782842
  • Stock #: 3547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3547
  • Mileage 53,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Factory remote start
- Dealer serviced


Here comes a Nissan Maxima SL with all the right features! This stunning sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, leather seats, panoramic roof, digital climate control, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, BOSE audio system, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, A/C, smart key, push start, fog lights, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $26,900 PLUS HST & LIC

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2016 Toyota Highland...
 92,545 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKZ Res...
 38,998 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL -...
 55,375 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory