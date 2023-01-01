$26,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Maxima
3.5 SL - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
53,250KM
Used
- Stock #: 3547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,250 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Factory remote start
- Dealer serviced
Here comes a Nissan Maxima SL with all the right features! This stunning sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, leather seats, panoramic roof, digital climate control, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, steering wheel audio controls, BOSE audio system, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, A/C, smart key, push start, fog lights, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $26,900 PLUS HST & LIC
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start
