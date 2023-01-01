2017 Nissan Maxima

$26,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 2 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9782842

9782842 Stock #: 3547

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3547

Mileage 53,250 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Bose Sound System Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded HID Lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.