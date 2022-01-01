2017 Nissan Murano

$29,913 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 4 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8081287

8081287 Stock #: UK1885

UK1885 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH9HN158806

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1885

Mileage 45,461 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Surround Audio Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Metal-look/piano black dash trim Total Number of Speakers: 11 Premium Sound Package Machined aluminum rims Blind Spot Assist Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Capacity: 72 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Hip Room: 1,402 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,395 kg Wheelbase: 2,825 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,979 L Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

