338 Mill St., Kitchener, ON N2M 3R7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This 2017 Nissan NV200 is a work horse! It will do all your heavy lifting while providing great fuel economy and be easy to get around! With only 36,000 km and a full service history you can drive with confidence. Packed with features including: bluetooth, power front windows, air conditioning, steering wheel controls including cruise and best of all dual rear sliding doors! This hard to find unit is in great condition and comes fully certified and with a vehicle history report. Call before its gone! All prices are PLUS HST and License fee!
