2017 Nissan NV200

36,655 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

3 Bay Auto Sales

519-581-1239

SV

Location

338 Mill St., Kitchener, ON N2M 3R7

519-581-1239

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,655KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7331354
  VIN: 3N6CM0KN6HK720530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 36,655 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Nissan NV200 is a work horse! It will do all your heavy lifting while providing great fuel economy and be easy to get around! With only 36,000 km and a full service history you can drive with confidence. Packed with features including: bluetooth, power front windows, air conditioning, steering wheel controls including cruise and best of all dual rear sliding doors! This hard to find unit is in great condition and comes fully certified and with a vehicle history report. Call before its gone! All prices are PLUS HST and License fee!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

338 Mill St., Kitchener, ON N2M 3R7

519-581-XXXX

519-581-1239

