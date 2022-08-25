$24,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
2017 Nissan NV200
Certified,Low Km's,Rebuilt,Power group, Key Less
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9005713
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN6HK705834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 62,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Bluetooth, Super Low Km's, Certified, Key Less, 2 Set Of Key's, Good Running Condition, Brand = Rebuilt, Must See!!!
Click here to view the Car-Fax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
