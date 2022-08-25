Menu
2017 Nissan NV200

62,000 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2017 Nissan NV200

2017 Nissan NV200

Certified,Low Km's,Rebuilt,Power group, Key Less

2017 Nissan NV200

Certified,Low Km's,Rebuilt,Power group, Key Less

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9005713
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN6HK705834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Bluetooth, Super Low Km's, Certified, Key Less, 2 Set Of Key's, Good Running Condition, Brand = Rebuilt, Must See!!!

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

