2017 Nissan Pathfinder
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
SL - SL Premium Tech - $223 B/W
59,438KM
Used
- Stock #: NK4512A
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM3HC694141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,438 KM
Vehicle Description
Versatility meets style in this extremely capable Nissan Pathfinder. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is for sale today.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This low mileage SUV has just 59,438 kms. It's caspian blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL. The SL trim adds a lot of desirable features to this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, an around view monitor with moving object detection, a motion activated liftgate, remote start, heated leather seats in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat and mirrors, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sl Premium Tech.
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Trailer Hitch
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Window grid and fixed antenna
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Multi-link rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Overall Length: 5,008 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm
Wheelbase: 2,900 mm
Overall height: 1,768 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,682 kg
Overall Width: 1,960 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,442 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 781 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,449 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,066 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,072 mm
Curb weight: 1,987 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
SL Premium Tech
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Rear reverse sensing system
Front exterior parking camera Around View Monitor
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2