2017 Nissan Pathfinder

$33,005 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 4 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8448696

8448696 Stock #: NK4512A

NK4512A VIN: 5N1DR2MM3HC694141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Caspian Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4512A

Mileage 59,438 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Exterior Trailer Hitch Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Window grid and fixed antenna Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Overall Length: 5,008 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm Wheelbase: 2,900 mm Overall height: 1,768 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,682 kg Overall Width: 1,960 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,543 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm Front Hip Room: 1,442 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 781 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,449 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,066 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,072 mm Curb weight: 1,987 kg Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate SL Premium Tech Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera Rear reverse sensing system Front exterior parking camera Around View Monitor 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.