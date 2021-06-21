2017 Nissan Qashqai

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 8 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7521693

Stock #: UK1812

VIN: JN1BJ1CP7HW007592

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1812

Mileage 50,838 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Exterior entry lights Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Leg Room: 848 mm Front Head Room: 986 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,836 mm Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,481 kg Overall Length: 4,379 mm Overall height: 1,588 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm Wheelbase: 2,647 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,509 L Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Gross vehicle weight: 1,975 kg

