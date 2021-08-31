$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
This Nissan Qashqai is a small, nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive features. This 2017 Nissan Qashqai is for sale today.
Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city. This SUV has 54,696 kms. It's magnetic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SL. Add some luxury to your ride with this Qashqai SL. It comes with NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, a seven-inch color touchscreen display, all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
