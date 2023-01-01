Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

82,757 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Navigation/Pano Roof

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Navigation/Pano Roof

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080465
  • Stock #: 55102
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9HC789283

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55102
  • Mileage 82,757 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident trade in. Extremely well looked after. Panoramic Sunroof. Navigation. Heated seats and steering wheel. Upgraded sound system. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

