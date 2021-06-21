2017 Nissan Rogue

$19,009 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 0 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7494186

Stock #: UK1805

VIN: 5N1AT2MT8HC865817

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1805

Mileage 54,024 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control remote start Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall Width: 1,840 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,092 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Curb weight: 1,571 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Rear Leg Room: 963 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Length: 4,630 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,005 kg Rear Head Room: 934 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,323 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,982 L Overall height: 1,696 mm Wheelbase: 2,706 mm Front Head Room: 1,004 mm Manual child safety locks SiriusXM Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port

