$17,008+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV
2017 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$17,008
+ taxes & licensing
78,879KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP0HL683578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK5320A
- Mileage 78,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Buy with Confidence we are part of OMVIC, UCDA, and TADA. We offer excellent finance rates and programs. New to Canada? Let us help you get financing or leasing on a New or Used Vehicle. SELL US YOUR VEHICLE or TRADE IT IN, We accept all kinds of vehicles no matter the year or condition! Whether you trade-in your car or simply sell us your vehicle, our certified appraisal is guaranteed. Our trade-in process is designed to be quick and easy. Our friendly, professional appraisers are always on-site, and can provide you with a transparent, market-leading quote in 30 minutes.HAGGLE-FREE MARKET VALUE PRICING - Our entire inventory is priced according to the live market. We use sophisticated software to compare our cars to similar vehicles for sale in the Province, and set prices which offer you unmatched value for your piece of mind. Prices are updated continuously as market conditions change.WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED: Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Student or New to the Country? We're here to help with all levels of credit! Our flexible terms and multiple options will make getting behind the wheel of your next vehicle a hassle-free experience! Apply Online today!
Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This low mileage sedan has just 78,879 kms. It's aspen white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sentra's trim level is 1.8 SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 932 mm
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Max cargo capacity: 428 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,625 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,293 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,495 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,273 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,715 kg
Curb weight: 1,296 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
$17,008
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2017 Nissan Sentra