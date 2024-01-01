Menu
Reviews: * Owners comment positively on Sentras roomy-for-its-size cabin, upscale feature content, a solid and sturdy drive, good ride quality, and low noise levels. By most accounts, including some from your correspondent, this generation of Sentra appealed strongly in how it drives and feels like a bigger car. Audiophiles enjoyed the up-level Bose stereo system, and driving enthusiasts appreciated the availability of a manual transmission, even on higher-grade units. Mileage is also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2017 Nissan Sentra

291,743 KM

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.6 SR Turbo LEATHER | SUNROOF | MANUAL

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.6 SR Turbo LEATHER | SUNROOF | MANUAL

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 11371019
  2. 11371019
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
291,743KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CB7AP1HY251612

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 291,743 KM

Super Black 2017 Nissan Sentra SR 4D Sedan 1.6L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 188hp 6-Speed Manual FWD Charcoal w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver's Seat w/2-Way Power Lumbar, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Blind Spot Warning, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Centre Room Dim Lamp (LED), Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Illuminated Visor Vanity Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Tilt Feature, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Premium Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.


Reviews:
* Owners comment positively on Sentra's roomy-for-its-size cabin, upscale feature content, a solid and sturdy drive, good ride quality, and low noise levels. By most accounts, including some from your correspondent, this generation of Sentra appealed strongly in how it drives and feels like a bigger car. Audiophiles enjoyed the up-level Bose stereo system, and driving enthusiasts appreciated the availability of a manual transmission, even on higher-grade units. Mileage is also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Manual

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
2017 Nissan Sentra