Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Sentra

141,837 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12652899

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 12652899
  2. 12652899
  3. 12652899
  4. 12652899
  5. 12652899
  6. 12652899
  7. 12652899
  8. 12652899
  9. 12652899
  10. 12652899
  11. 12652899
  12. 12652899
  13. 12652899
  14. 12652899
  15. 12652899
  16. 12652899
  17. 12652899
  18. 12652899
  19. 12652899
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,837KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP0HL676761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,837 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2017 Mitsubishi RVR ES,5 Speed,Key Less,Alloys,Certified,Heated Seats for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ES,5 Speed,Key Less,Alloys,Certified,Heated Seats 200,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CAN Value Package,Wheelchair-accessible,Revability for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan CAN Value Package,Wheelchair-accessible,Revability 110,000 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT l Mint Condition l Clean Carfax l No Accidents for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT l Mint Condition l Clean Carfax l No Accidents 120,437 KM $9,399 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 Nissan Sentra