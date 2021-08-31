2017 Nissan Sentra

$16,005 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 9 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 3N1AB7AP6HY367315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 77,984 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Front Independent Suspension Additional Features 4 door Luxury Package Rear View Camera Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 932 mm Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Front Head Room: 1,001 mm Max cargo capacity: 428 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 4,625 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm Overall Width: 1,760 mm Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm Front Hip Room: 1,293 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km Overall height: 1,495 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Manual child safety locks Rear Hip Room: 1,273 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,715 kg Curb weight: 1,296 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port

