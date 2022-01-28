2017 Nissan Sentra

$18,005 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 2 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8185404

8185404 Stock #: UK1902

UK1902 VIN: 3N1CB7AP8HY224200

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1902

Mileage 86,213 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: V Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door PREMIUM PACKAGE Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 932 mm Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm Front Head Room: 1,001 mm Max cargo capacity: 428 L SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm Overall Width: 1,760 mm Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm Front Hip Room: 1,293 mm Overall height: 1,495 mm Overall Length: 4,635 mm Manual child safety locks Rear Hip Room: 1,273 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,734 kg Curb weight: 1,322 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low beam projector beam headlights 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.