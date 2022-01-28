$18,005+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
1.6 SR Turbo - Premium Package - $122 B/W
86,213KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2017 Nissan Sentra is for sale today.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 86,213 kms. It's super black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sentra's trim level is 1.6 SR Turbo. Add some power and performance to this Sentra with the SR Turbo trim. It comes with tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, a chrome exhaust finisher, fog lights, a rear spoiler, premium sport cloth seats which are heated in front, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Black grille w/chrome surround
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 932 mm
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Max cargo capacity: 428 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,293 mm
Overall height: 1,495 mm
Overall Length: 4,635 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Hip Room: 1,273 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,734 kg
Curb weight: 1,322 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low beam projector beam headlights
1 USB port
