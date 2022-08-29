Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra

145,023 KM

Details

$14,935

+ tax & licensing
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV | CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS

Location

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,023KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9118948
  • Stock #: 396110
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1HY396110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,023 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-772-3040

