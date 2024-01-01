Menu
All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We dont believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

2017 Nissan Titan

183,338 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan

4WD Crew Cab Platinum Reserve

11959287

2017 Nissan Titan

4WD Crew Cab Platinum Reserve

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,338KM
VIN 1N6AA1E58HN505498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1186
  • Mileage 183,338 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-584-1968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2017 Nissan Titan