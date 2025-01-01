2017 Porsche Macan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Winter tire pkg included</span><br><span>- </span><span>Dealer serviced</span><span><br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Just landed is a beautiful Porsche Macan S with all the right options! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives like a champion! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><br><span>Equipped with the powerful 3L - 6 cylinder twin turbo engine producing 340HP/339-lb-ft torque, 7-speed automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, BOSE audio system, leather interior, heated seats, cooled seats, </span><span>power seats, memory seats,</span><span> power trunk, telescoping steering wheel, heated steering wheel, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, upgraded Spyder alloy wheels, smart-key, alarm, and much more!</span></div><br /><div><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$30,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price<br></span><span>$31,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price</span><br><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2017 Porsche Macan

94,659 KM

Details Description Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Porsche Macan

S - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Watch This Vehicle
12214443

2017 Porsche Macan

S - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,659KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4326
  • Mileage 94,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Winter tire pkg included
- Dealer serviced


Just landed is a beautiful Porsche Macan S with all the right options! This sporty SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives like a champion! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful 3L - 6 cylinder twin turbo engine producing 340HP/339-lb-ft torque, 7-speed automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof, BOSE audio system, leather interior, heated seats, cooled seats, power seats, memory seats, power trunk, telescoping steering wheel, heated steering wheel, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel controls, upgraded Spyder alloy wheels, smart-key, alarm, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$30,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$31,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power folding side mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! 77,127 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive - M PKG 1&2! HUD! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive - M PKG 1&2! HUD! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! 113,993 KM $29,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD! 216,309 KM $14,500 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Macan