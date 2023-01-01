Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

160,419 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Express, Crew Cab, 4X4, 20 Inch Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Express, Crew Cab, 4X4, 20 Inch Wheels

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10200174
  2. 10200174
  3. 10200174
  4. 10200174
  5. 10200174
  6. 10200174
  7. 10200174
  8. 10200174
  9. 10200174
  10. 10200174
  11. 10200174
  12. 10200174
  13. 10200174
  14. 10200174
  15. 10200174
  16. 10200174
  17. 10200174
  18. 10200174
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,419KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200174
  • Stock #: 774199
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KTXHG774199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 160,419 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L HEMI, 4X4, Crew Cab, Express Package, Soft Tonneau Cover, Towing Package, Spray On Boxliner, 20 Inch Black Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, USB and AUX Input, P. WIndows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Only 160,419 Kms, Asking $23,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 26 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 169,090 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion SEL
 190,092 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trave...
 157,208 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory