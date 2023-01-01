Menu
2017 RAM 1500

111,697 KM

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

111,697KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10352661
  • Stock #: 55169
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT0HS675686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,697 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accident trade. Great condition and very well looked after. Sport Premium Group. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Anti−spin differential rear axle. Sport performance hood. Uconnect 8.4−in SXM/Hands−free/NAV. Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group. Convenience Group. 20x9−in Gloss Black aluminum wheels. Remote Start & Security Alarm Group. 3.92 rear axle ratio. Spray−in bedliner and tonneau cover. ParkView Rear Back−Up Camera. Keyless Enter ’n Go w/ push start. Heated and vented seats.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

