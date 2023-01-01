$38,299+ tax & licensing
$38,299
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2017 RAM 1500
Sport Nav/Roof/Alpine/Tow
Location
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10463337
- Stock #: 55198
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT9HS716817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Absolutely incredible condition. We sold it new and have done the maintainance. No accidents. Navigation. Power sunroof. Alpine sound system. Tow package. Rear view camera. Remote start. Sport performance hood. Anti-spin rear differental.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4