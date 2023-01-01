Menu
2017 RAM 1500

80,410 KM

Details

$38,299

+ tax & licensing
$38,299

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Nav/Roof/Alpine/Tow

2017 RAM 1500

Sport Nav/Roof/Alpine/Tow

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,299

+ taxes & licensing

80,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463337
  • Stock #: 55198
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT9HS716817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely incredible condition. We sold it new and have done the maintainance. No accidents. Navigation. Power sunroof. Alpine sound system. Tow package. Rear view camera. Remote start. Sport performance hood. Anti-spin rear differental.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

