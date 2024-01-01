Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 RAM 1500

180,699 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10930181
  2. 10930181
  3. 10930181
  4. 10930181
  5. 10930181
  6. 10930181
  7. 10930181
  8. 10930181
  9. 10930181
  10. 10930181
  11. 10930181
  12. 10930181
  13. 10930181
  14. 10930181
  15. 10930181
  16. 10930181
  17. 10930181
  18. 10930181
  19. 10930181
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
180,699KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT7HS624475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C4475
  • Mileage 180,699 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr Sdn S 450 4MATIC for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr Sdn S 450 4MATIC 75,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Fiat 500 Pop for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Fiat 500 Pop 101,612 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Lincoln MKC Reserve 156,808 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500