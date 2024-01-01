Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and reliable 2017 RAM 1500 ST, available now at Eds Auto Sales! This full-crew cab 4x4 boasts a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine and comes equipped with a backup camera for added safety and peace of mind. With a comfortable gray interior and a stylish blue exterior, this truck is ready to turn heads wherever you go.</p><p>The 1500 ST comes loaded with features that will make every drive a pleasure. Youll enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and cruise control. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, and the folding rear seat offers additional versatility. This truck has been well-maintained with 227,313km on the odometer, and comes with a warranty for your added peace of mind.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this RAM 1500 ST stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>4x4 Capability:</strong> Take on any road or off-road adventure with confidence, knowing you have the power and traction to handle anything.</li><li><strong>Full Crew Cab:</strong> Enjoy spacious seating for up to six passengers, making it perfect for families, friends, and work crews.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Never worry about backing up again. This essential safety feature provides a clear view of whats behind you.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music and podcasts with crisp, clear sound thanks to the trucks high-quality audio system.</li><li><strong>Warranty Included:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing your investment is protected.</li></ol><p>Visit Eds Auto Sales today to experience the ruggedness and versatility of this 2017 RAM 1500 ST. Its waiting for its next adventure!</p><p><em>3.6L. V6, Auto, 4X4, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, USB and AUX Input, Bluetooth, Towing Package, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Tri Fold Tanneau cover, New Brakes all Around, Only 227,311 Kms, Asking $16,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</em></p><p>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

