+ taxes & licensing
519-893-1501
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
+ taxes & licensing
Incredible condition and priced to move. RAM 1500 SXT CREW CAB 4X4. SXT Appearance Group. Cloth front 40/20/40 bench seat. 17x7 inch aluminum wheels. Remote keyless entry. Uconnect 5.0 inch Touch/Hands free. Hands free comm. with Bluetooth. Class IV hitch receiver.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4