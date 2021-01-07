Menu
2017 RAM 1500

77,340 KM

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SXT

2017 RAM 1500

SXT

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

77,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6559995
  • Stock #: 54347
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT5HG626347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition and priced to move. RAM 1500 SXT CREW CAB 4X4. SXT Appearance Group. Cloth front 40/20/40 bench seat. 17x7 inch aluminum wheels. Remote keyless entry. Uconnect 5.0 inch Touch/Hands free. Hands free comm. with Bluetooth. Class IV hitch receiver.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

