Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,835 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 5 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7988937

7988937 Stock #: 664092

664092 VIN: 1C6RR7GTXHS664092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 664092

Mileage 99,510 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.