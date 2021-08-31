Menu
2017 RAM 1500

99,510 KM

Details Description Features

$34,835

+ tax & licensing
$34,835

+ taxes & licensing

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4X4 | HEMI | OUTDOORSMAN | REMOTE START

2017 RAM 1500

4X4 | HEMI | OUTDOORSMAN | REMOTE START

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,835

+ taxes & licensing

99,510KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7988937
  • Stock #: 664092
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GTXHS664092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 664092
  • Mileage 99,510 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 RAM 1500 has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents, and is also a one owner Canadian vehicle with full service records. High-value options included with this vehicle are; remote start, offering immense value.

 

Why buy from us?

 

Most Wanted Cars is a place where customers send their family and friends. MWC offers the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo and the surrounding areas. Family-owned and operated, MWC has served customers since 1975 and is also DealerRater’s 2021 Provincial Winner for Used Car Dealers. MWC is also honored to have an A+ standing on Better Business Bureau and a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating across all online platforms with over 900 reviews. With two locations to serve you better, our inventory consists of over 150 used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.

 

Our main office is located at 1620 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario. Please give us a call at 519-772-3040 or visit our website at www.mostwantedcars.ca to check out our full list of inventory and complete an easy online finance application to get exclusive online preferred rates.

 

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment. Taxes and licensing are excluded from the price shown above*

 

Vehicle Features

4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

