2017 RAM 1500

32,726 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie Limited Crew Cab 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START!

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie Limited Crew Cab 4WD - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

32,726KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8109607
  Stock #: 3086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3086
  • Mileage 32,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced



WOW, what a stunning Ram 1500 Laramie Limited with all the bells and whistles! This crew cab truck is in immaculate condition in and out and drives like new!  Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!



Fully equipped with the legendary 5.7L - HEMI 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4X4, navigation system, back-up camera, remote start, front & rear sensors, Uconnect display screen, leather interior, heated & cooled seats, rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, memory seats, step-up bars, tonneau cover, alloys, fog lights, tinted windows, A/C, AM/FM/USB/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, smart-key, push button, alarm, and much more! Too many features to list!



Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $49,999 PLUS HST & LIC



Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON. for a test drive!


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Climate Control
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

