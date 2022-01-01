+ taxes & licensing
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Dealer serviced
WOW, what a stunning Ram 1500 Laramie Limited with all the bells and whistles! This crew cab truck is in immaculate condition in and out and drives like new! Dealer serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated! Don't miss this one!
Fully equipped with the legendary 5.7L - HEMI 8 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4X4, navigation system, back-up camera, remote start, front & rear sensors, Uconnect display screen, leather interior, heated & cooled seats, rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, memory seats, step-up bars, tonneau cover, alloys, fog lights, tinted windows, A/C, AM/FM/USB/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, smart-key, push button, alarm, and much more! Too many features to list!
Certified!
Carfax available!
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
ONLY $49,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON. for a test drive!
