Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8162350
  • Stock #: 54621
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT2HS688273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 54621
  • Mileage 61,222 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner No accidents. Great condition. Protection Group. Convenience Group. Anti−spin differential rear axle. Rear window defroster. Power sunroof. Bright wheel−to−wheel side steps. 4−corner air suspension. Park−Sense Fnt/Rr Park Assist System. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Control. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. GPS navigation. Power adjustable pedals with memory. Heated steering wheel. Second−row heated seats. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

